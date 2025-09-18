Trump Considers Designating Antifa as Domestic Terrorists After Kirk’s Murder

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump stated Monday he is considering designating the far-left anti-fascism group Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization. This announcement came during a press briefing at the Oval Office following the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“It’s something I would do, yeah,” Trump responded when asked if he would pursue the domestic terrorism label for Antifa. He indicated that he would take action if he receives support from his Cabinet and the Justice Department.

The exact nature of Trump’s potential designation remains unclear. Antifa is a loosely organized movement without formal leadership or membership lists. Nevertheless, the president’s comments signal a swift initiative to act against groups he associates with inciting violence.

Sources familiar with the discussions revealed that Trump might implement measures against liberal organizations as early as this week. This comes amid growing conservative anger over Kirk’s assassination. Trump has also discussed pursuing racketeering charges against some groups with Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Additionally, Trump has suggested revoking the tax-exempt status of liberal non-profits and considering criminal charges against those who allegedly target conservatives.

While the president prepares for a state visit to the United Kingdom, his team is expected to continue these plans in Washington, D.C. After returning to the U.S., Trump is scheduled to speak at a memorial service for Kirk in Arizona on Sunday.

Following Kirk’s death, several administration officials expressed their intention to target what they describe as a coordinated left-wing campaign inciting violence. These actions have prompted protests from Democrats, who argue that Trump is using the incident as a pretext to suppress dissent.

The suspect in Kirk’s assassination had “leftist ideology,” as noted by Utah GOP Governor Spencer Cox, but a motive has not been established. The administration has yet to demonstrate that the accused gunman was linked to the groups Trump aims to target.

Trump maintained a focus on left-wing organizations, stating, “Antifa is terrible. There are other groups.” He further claimed, without citing evidence, that such groups have escaped consequences for violent actions.

Regarding Antifa’s funding, Trump remarked that a “network of organizations” supports violence, specifically referencing Black Lives Matter protests. Stephen Miller, deputy chief of staff, stated, “Somebody is paying for all of this.”

Bondi later clarified that hate speech from anyone would be targeted, asserting that it is an issue across political lines.

In a follow-up statement regarding political violence, Trump suggested that it primarily stems from the left, while downplaying violent acts aimed at Democrats.

In context of the killing of Minnesota Democratic state Rep. Melissa Hortman, Trump noted he could have ordered flags at half-staff but did not because he was not requested to do so by Governor Tim Walz. He recently ordered flags lowered in honor of Kirk.

Hortman and her husband were victims of a politically motivated attack this summer. Following that incident, Trump declined to reach out to Walz, instead describing him as “whacked out.”

In response to Trump’s comments, Walz’s spokesperson emphasized the need for a president who represents all Americans.