Trump Considers Military Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Facility

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump is evaluating military options against Iran’s fortified nuclear facility at Fordow, defense officials report. The discussions have focused on the use of a Massive Ordnance Penetrator (GBU-57) bomb, which experts believe could penetrate the site buried deep within a mountain, but its effectiveness remains debated.

Trump was informed that deploying the GBU-57, weighing 30,000 pounds, might successfully strike Fordow. However, he is hesitant and has delayed authorization, hoping that U.S. pressure could encourage Iran to negotiate instead, sources familiar with the situation said.

According to defense officials, simply dropping conventional bombs may not sufficiently damage the facility. They indicated that only tactical nuclear weapons might guarantee the complete destruction of Fordow, which is estimated to go as deep as 300 feet underground. Trump is not currently considering tactical nuclear options, and this idea was not suggested during strategy meetings with senior officials.

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) has concluded that while GBU-57s could disrupt Iran’s uranium enrichment efforts, they likely would not eliminate the program entirely. The chances are that any strike could only temporarily hinder progress, potentially setting back production by a few years.

Taking Fordow offline, whether through military means or diplomacy, has been deemed essential to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reported that the site is currently producing uranium enriched to 60 percent, dangerously close to weapons-grade levels.

While Israel has claimed the need to take direct action against Fordow, they do not possess the necessary ordinance or aircraft capable of executing such a strike, placing the onus on the U.S. to act. Previous U.S. air campaigns against nuclear facilities have mostly focused on above-ground sites; Fordow poses unique challenges due to its depth and structure.

Experts speculate about alternative strategies, including Israel conducting sustained strikes designed to incapacitate the facility rather than destroy it outright. “If you can destroy the entrances and the electrical supply, you could delay operations for months,” said Mark Fitzpatrick, a nuclear expert.

The situation is fluid, with pressure mounting on the U.S. to make a decision on a military response. As Trump weighs his options, the complexities of the Fordow facility and the broader implications of attacking it remain at the forefront of military strategy discussions.

Trump’s unpredictability leaves both allies and adversaries uncertain about the U.S. approach. “Nobody knows what I’m going to do,” Trump said when questioned on military action against Iran.