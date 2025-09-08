Trump Considers Sanctions After Russia’s Largest Attack on Ukraine

Kyiv, Ukraine – President Donald Trump announced Sunday he is prepared to impose new sanctions against Russia following its largest air assault on Ukraine since the start of the invasion. The attack set fire to Kyiv’s government headquarters and resulted in at least five deaths, including one infant. Additionally, 44 people were injured, as reported by the Ukrainian Defense Department.

The assault involved over 800 Shahed-type drones, 9 Iskander-K cruise missiles, and 4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles that targeted residential areas and governmental sites. This incident marks the second major Russian offensive in Kyiv within a fortnight.

Trump’s remarks came shortly after he held peace discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. Despite increased attacks from Russia, Trump reiterated his confidence in negotiating an end to the conflict. When asked if he would impose sanctions, he replied, “Yeah, I am.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Trump to take action against Putin. In a message posted on X, he described the recent attacks as “deliberate crimes” that prolong the war and called for political will to compel Russia to stop. Zelensky also discussed enhancing Ukraine’s air defenses with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Following the Alaskan talks, Trump mentioned plans to organize a meeting between Zelensky and Putin. However, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov indicated that dialogue has been stalled. Trump claimed that while progress is slow, he remains optimistic about future talks.

Timur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, reported that more than 450 responders, including police and utility workers, were active at the attack site in Svyatoshyn. This strike represents a significant escalation, marking the first instance of the government headquarters sustaining damage since the war began.

Besides the capital, other Ukrainian cities like Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, Kremenchuk, and Odessa also experienced attacks, leading to additional injuries and casualties.

The assaults coincided with a recent meeting of Ukraine’s allies in Paris, where over 30 countries gathered to discuss security assurances for Ukraine. U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff attended, and Zelensky expressed gratitude to Trump for his ongoing support in the face of the Russian threat.

European leaders, including Macron, criticized Russia for its lack of commitment to peace negotiations. Macron stated, “If Moscow doesn’t want to respect these conditions, we will have to take further steps with the U.S. The key argument here is that there are no limitations for the defence of Ukraine.”