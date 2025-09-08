Trump’s Controversial Letter to Epstein Surfaces in Congress

Washington, D.C. — A birthday letter from former President Donald Trump to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has surfaced in Congress. This letter, dated 2003, was released by Epstein’s estate on Monday as part of ongoing investigations into the financier.

The screenshot of the letter shows it includes a hand-drawn outline of a woman’s torso, with Trump’s signature positioned below it. The letter contains a dialogue between Trump and Epstein, concluding with the phrase, “Happy Birthday – and may every day be another wonderful secret.” The news first broke in a July report by The Wall Street Journal.

Trump has previously denied writing the letter, referring to it as a fabrication and filing a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal and its parent company, News Corp. Trump stated, “These are not my words, not the way I talk,” attempting to distance himself from the sympathy expressed in the letter.

The House Oversight Committee is currently reviewing records connected to Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial for federal sex trafficking charges. Both Democrats and Republicans on the committee are interested in understanding Epstein’s networks and relationships.

House Representatives Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Thomas Massie (R-KY) are advancing a resolution to fully disclose Justice Department files related to Epstein. Last week, both lawmakers held a press conference where they gathered support from Epstein’s abuse victims, emphasizing the importance of transparency.

The letter’s release raises questions about Trump’s associations and comments regarding Epstein, with the former president labeling congressional efforts to unveil the Justice Department’s files a “Democrat hoax.” The investigation is ongoing, and further updates are expected as more information comes to light.