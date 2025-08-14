Politics
Trump’s Crackdown in D.C.: National Guard Mobilized and Police Intensify Tactics
Washington, D.C. — President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he would deploy the National Guard and take control of Metropolitan police forces in an attempt to restore order in the city, which he claims is plagued by crime and homelessness. Trump’s announcement included plans for aggressive policing aimed at what he described as violent gangs and unsheltered individuals.
During a press conference at the White House, Trump stated, “Our capital city has been overtaken by violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals, roving mobs of wild youth, drugged-out maniacs and homeless people.” While Justice Department data indicates violent crime in Washington is at a 30-year low, Trump insists tougher police action is necessary.
He plans for Metropolitan police to operate more aggressively under federal control for at least 30 days. Trump also stated that officers would be given expanded authority. The president’s rhetoric has drawn skepticism from local residents and officials, who question the efficacy of such measures in addressing complex social issues.
Police Chief Pamela Smith emphasized the importance of youth safety, stating, “We want young people to be safe in our city, but we’re not going to tolerate the kind of criminal activity that we’ve seen in the past.” Prior to federal involvement, the city had juvenile curfews in place in areas experiencing issues.
Critics express concern that Trump’s approach will force vulnerable populations from the city, potentially worsening their circumstances. Will, a resident of a local homeless camp, shared his fears about eviction and asked, “Where we supposed to go?”
Local college students voiced their concerns about heightened policing. Jehu King, an 18-year-old Howard University student, remarked, “I don’t feel like the displacement of those things is going to cause the solution. I think it’s going to cause more damage.”
As the crackdown continued, residents raised alarms about a traffic checkpoint in an area popular with nightlife, where officers and federal agents temporarily detained individuals. Community members expressed anger at the police presence, labeling it unnecessary and disruptive.
Despite the mayor’s stated commitment to work alongside federal authorities, she cautioned residents to remain vigilant and protect the city’s autonomy. “This is still America,” she concluded, urging a peaceful approach to civic expression.
Trump’s declaration includes potential extensions for the federal policing initiative beyond the initial 30 days, indicating an ongoing focus on crime in Washington. The president has signaled similar measures could be taken in other Democratic-controlled cities, prompting a continued debate on policing and public safety in urban America.
