Trump’s Crime Claims and Federal Takeover Spark Controversy in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump has made several inaccurate claims regarding crime rates in Washington, D.C., while defending his recent federal takeover of the Metropolitan Police Department and the deployment of the National Guard. His comments, made during a series of events, have generated significant scrutiny from both the media and local officials.

On August 21, Trump highlighted an 11-day period without reported murders in the city, incorrectly stating that it had been years since such a stretch had occurred. Contrary to his assertion, Washington, D.C. experienced similar murder-free spans earlier this year.

“This is the first time in anybody’s memory that you haven’t had a murder in a week,” Trump claimed, but records show that there have been multiple occasions this year with comparable outcomes, including a 16-day period.

Additionally, Trump stated that the current situation in the district was one of “no crime at all,” yet crime statistics from the Metropolitan Police Department reveal hundreds of reported offenses since the takeover began on August 12. The data indicated over 700 crimes, including 62 violent crimes and 663 property crimes, from August 12 to August 22.

The president also asserted that crime was at an “all-time worst” under the previous administration and claimed that 95% of residents supported his actions. In reality, a recent poll indicated that only 17% of Washington residents approved of his takeover, with 79% opposing it.

In the first week following the federal intervention, there was a reported drop in overall crime, with property crimes decreasing by 19% and violent crimes by 17%. However, these changes varied by crime type. Though robberies declined significantly, other offenses, such as assaults with dangerous weapons, rose in incidence.

Meanwhile, the federal response to crime has coincided with a sharp increase in arrests of immigrants. Federal officials reported 300 arrests in the district since early August, marking more than a tenfold increase in typical numbers. Law enforcement sources indicated that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents now routinely operate alongside local officers, prompting concerns from local leaders.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has expressed apprehension that Trump’s aggressive approach might be more about immigration enforcement than crime control. “Look at the order,” Bowser stated, in reference to policies emphasizing immigration enforcement and removal of homeless encampments.

Trump and his administration have faced pushback over their claims related to public safety and the effectiveness of federal law enforcement. While Trump has touted improvements in crime statistics, experts caution against overstating these trends, as crime data can sometimes take time to be reported.

As protests erupt in response to increased law enforcement presence, local officials continue to question the motives and long-term implications of Trump’s strategies in Washington.