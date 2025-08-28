Trump’s Crime Plan Faces Criticism for Ineffectiveness

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump‘s approach to crime in the nation’s capital has been criticized for its lack of effectiveness, according to a recent analysis from the Washington Post. Columnist Marc Fisher argued that Trump’s attempts to address crime have largely fallen short of expectations.

Fisher pointed out several flaws in Trump’s anti-crime strategy. He stated, “Trump says things, but saying is not doing: Where is the city supposed to put all the arrested people? In its overcrowded jail?” He emphasized concerns about how the administration plans to manage arrests without sufficient resources to handle prosecutions.

Notably, Fisher highlighted that the Superior Court in D.C. is currently lacking judges and has a backlog of about 4,000 cases. He questioned, “Who will indict and convict all the wrongdoers?” referring to recent grand jury decisions that have not resulted in indictments for certain alleged offenders.

Fisher also referenced Trump’s proposal to criminalize flag burning, stressing that the president does not have the authority to enforce such a law, as the Supreme Court has previously recognized it as protected speech. He wrote, “The Supreme Court has made it clear that flag-burning, annoying and offensive as it is, is protected speech, a classic symbolic expression of dissent.”

The columnist criticized Trump for the types of support offered to D.C. residents, suggesting that local law enforcement should have the autonomy to manage their duties effectively, rather than relying on National Guard troops. He commented on Trump’s promises regarding public parks, highlighting the impracticality of relying on the federal government for such improvements.

Fisher concluded by calling for a more practical approach to local crime issues, rather than flashy promises that lack substance and clarity.