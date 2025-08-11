Trump Criticizes No Cash Bail Policies Amid Federal Police Control Announcement

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump criticized “no cash bail” policies during a press conference on Monday. He announced that the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department will now be under federal oversight, aiming to reduce crime in the city.

Trump claimed that cities and states with no cash bail systems are facing severe public safety issues, stating, “Every place in the country where you have no cash bail is a disaster.” He specifically targeted Chicago, attributing rising crime to these policies.

No cash bail allows defendants to be released without paying bail before their trial, which critics argue jeopardizes public safety. In Illinois, the SAFE-T Act passed in September 2023, eliminated cash bail entirely, making it the first state to do so. This law was upheld by the Illinois Supreme Court, which affirmed that the constitution does not mandate monetary bail.

Under the SAFE-T Act, judges can detain defendants facing serious felonies if they are deemed a flight risk or a threat to public safety. Opponents, including Republican lawmakers, argue that the law restricts judicial discretion. However, supporters believe it is necessary to ensure that defendants who cannot afford bail are not unfairly imprisoned.

During the press conference, Trump asserted, “Someone murders somebody and they’re out on no cash bail before the day is out. We’re gonna end that in Chicago. We’re gonna change the statute.” However, it remains unclear how federal authorities could amend state laws amidst legal challenges.

Proponents of bail reform contend that cash bail disproportionately affects low-income individuals. Studies in New York and Cook County reveal that defendants awaiting trial outside of detention are not more likely to re-offend than those who remain incarcerated. Critics, however, fear that such reforms contribute to recidivism.

Trump’s remarks come alongside a broader initiative to reform policing practices in metropolitan areas, as crime rates have increased in various U.S. cities. In recent statements, he noted that bad leadership is at the heart of the issue, emphasizing the need for stronger law enforcement measures.