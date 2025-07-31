Trump Criticizes Colbert’s Firing, Threatens Kimmel and Fallon Next

NEW YORK, USA — Donald Trump strongly criticized Stephen Colbert in a recent rant on Truth Social, denying any responsibility for the cancellation of The Late Show and predicting the downfall of other late-night hosts, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon.

On Tuesday, Trump claimed that ratings are the real measure of hosts’ futures, arguing that Colbert’s alleged “lack of talent” was to blame for CBS‘s financial decision to cancel his show. “Everybody is saying that I was solely responsible for the firing of Stephen Colbert from CBS, Late Night. That is not true!” he wrote.

Trump insisted that CBS was losing $50 million a year because of Colbert’s show and forecasted even worse losses ahead. CBS executives confirmed that the cancellation was a financial choice, dismissing any connection to the potential acquisition of Paramount by Skydance, which requires FCC approval.

Colbert, who was critical of Paramount’s settlement with Trump regarding a 60 Minutes segment, was labeled as “a victim” by Trump, who speculated on the unemployment fate of Kimmel and Fallon. “Next up will be an even less talented Jimmy Kimmel, and then, a weak, and very insecure, Jimmy Fallon,” Trump wrote.

In a rebuttal on Instagram, Kimmel took a jab at Trump, focusing on the former president’s link to Jeffrey Epstein while promoting an upcoming episode of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. “I know you’re busy Sharpie-ing the Epstein files, but this seems like a weird way to tell people to watch Matt Damon and Ken Jennings,” he quipped.

After the cancellation of The Late Show, Kimmel expressed his frustration with CBS, stating, “F— you and all your Sheldons.” Meanwhile, Fallon also reacted to the news.

Trump previously speculated about Kimmel’s and Fallon’s potential exits, humorously noting, “I hope I played a major part in it!” Ratings for Colbert’s show in the second quarter stood at 2.4 million viewers, significantly higher than Kimmel’s 1.8 million and Fallon’s 1.2 million.