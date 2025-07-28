Trump Criticizes London Mayor Amid Gaza Crisis Meeting with Starmer

TURNBERRY, Scotland — Donald Trump reignited an old feud in Scotland on Monday during a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. When asked about a potential visit to London, Trump took aim at London Mayor Sadiq Khan, saying, “I’m not a fan of your mayor. I think he’s done a terrible job … a nasty person.”

Starmer, visibly uncomfortable, remarked, “He’s a friend of mine, actually,” referring to Khan, a prominent Labour Party figure who has frequently clashed with Trump in the past. The U.S. president’s comments created an awkward atmosphere following their meeting.

Trump and Khan’s relationship has been contentious over the years. Khan has previously criticized Trump, referring to him as “a stone cold loser” after the U.S. president compared Khan to “the fascists of the 20th century.” In 2018, Khan allowed protesters to fly a blimp depicting Trump as a baby during his first state visit to the UK.

During the same visit, Trump expressed support for Nigel Farage, leader of Britain’s right-wing Reform UK party, whom he called “a friend of mine.” Trump described Starmer and Farage as “both good men” but acknowledged differences in their political standings.

As the conversation shifted, Starmer raised the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which has become a pressing issue for British officials. He described the situation as an “absolute catastrophe” and noted that many Britons are “revolted by what they see.” Starmer’s remarks came as Trump promised efforts to improve aid access in the region.

Trump stated that the U.S. and its allies would establish “four centers” in Gaza to provide aid without boundaries, though he did not provide specific details on the plan. He acknowledged that Israel holds “a lot of responsibility” for the hunger in Gaza but emphasized the need to facilitate the supply of food and medical aid.

Starmer concurred, emphasizing the urgency of retrieving hostages held by Hamas and highlighted public outrage within the UK regarding the suffering in Gaza. He said, “Images of starving children in particular are revolting.”

The ongoing discussion reflects the complex geopolitical landscape as more than 200 British MPs have called for immediate recognition of a Palestinian state, linking it to the historical relationship of the UK with the region.

This developing story is being updated.