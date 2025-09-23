Politics
Trump Criticizes UN While Highlighting Foreign Policy Achievements
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Donald Trump addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, asserting his administration’s foreign policy successes while attacking the U.N. as ineffective. His comments came during a time when the U.S. has cut funding to various U.N. efforts.
In his remarks, Trump expressed skepticism about the U.N.’s potential, questioning, “What is the purpose of the United Nations?” He criticized the organization for failing to resolve major global conflicts and claimed it primarily produces “empty words” that do not contribute to peace efforts.
Since taking office for a second term, Trump has already withdrawn the U.S. from the World Health Organization and the U.N. Human Rights Council. He has indicated a desire to review U.S. involvement in numerous international organizations as part of his “America First” agenda.
During his speech, Trump highlighted various military actions, such as airstrikes on Iranian and Venezuelan targets, framing them as part of his peacemaking efforts. Meanwhile, he lamented that European leaders were not doing enough to address Russia’s aggression and urged them to halt imports of Russian oil.
As global instability grows, Trump acknowledged the challenges posed by ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine. He emphasized the need for a ceasefire in Gaza contingent upon the release of hostages held by Hamas, stating that granting statehood to Palestine would reward terrorism.
European leaders and U.S. lawmakers have raised concerns about Trump’s approach, with some arguing that it could escalate violence rather than resolve conflicts. Anjali K. Dayal, a professor at Fordham University, stated, “This is by far the most stressed the U.N. system has ever been in its 80 years.”
After his address, Trump scheduled meetings with U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres as well as leaders from Ukraine, Argentina, and the European Union, reinforcing his administration’s commitment to diplomatic discussions.
Trump concluded his speech by reiterating his desire for a peaceful resolution to armed conflicts and reiterated his criticism of the U.N. for not being more proactive in global peacekeeping.
