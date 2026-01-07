Trump Cuts $10 Billion in Child Care Funding Amid Fraud Allegations

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration announced Monday it will cut off more than $10 billion in social services and child care funding aimed at several Democrat-led states due to allegations of fraud.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is halting funding from the Child Care Development Fund (CCDF), the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, and the Social Services Block Grant program. State governments affected include California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, and New York.

At least $7.35 billion in TANF funds are being withheld from these states. The CCDF freeze affects almost $2.4 billion, and there is an additional $869 million cut from the Social Services Block Grant.

Letters from HHS’ Administration for Children and Families (ACF) were sent to state officials on Tuesday, expressing concerns that benefits were being fraudulently granted to individuals not eligible under federal regulations. In one of the letters, ACF Assistant Secretary Alex Adams referenced recent federal investigations.

“These concerns have been heightened by recent federal prosecutions and allegations that substantial portions of federal resources were fraudulently diverted,” Adams stated.

Governors from the affected states were also asked to provide details about funding recipients from 2019 to 2025, with some states given a Jan. 20 deadline.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul expressed outrage, claiming the decision was “vindictive.” “We’ll fight this with every fiber of our being because our kids should not be political pawns in a fight that Donald Trump has with Blue State Governors,” she said.

Earlier reports indicated that New York City had improperly billed the federal government for more than $24.7 million in childcare subsidies. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand criticized the funding cuts as “immoral,” stating the action was more about political retribution than any real concern over fraud.

In Minnesota, accusations of systemic fraud in child care programs have gained attention, particularly among providers linked to the Somali community. Federal prosecutors have cited instances where organizations misappropriated funds meant for child care, with one group allegedly stealing as much as $250 million. First Assistant Minnesota US Attorney Joe Thompson said fraud in the state represents “staggering, industrial-scale fraud.”

Amidst the scrutiny, states like Colorado and California have yet to receive official notice about funding changes. Colorado officials expressed concern that targeting funding for vulnerable families is damaging.

In response, Governor Walz defended his state, mentioning the need to restore public trust in services. “We’ll win the fight against the fraudsters, but the political gamesmanship from Republicans is only making that fight harder,” he said. Trump later countered with accusations against Minnesota’s leadership on social media.

The HHS has signaled increased scrutiny on child care programs, necessitating a stricter verification process for funding in a move that aims to prevent future fraud. However, the freezing of funds raises concerns about the immediate effects on low-income families reliant on these subsidies.