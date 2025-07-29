Trump Declares Distance from Epstein Amid Diplomatic Talks

TURNBERRY, Scotland — President Donald Trump met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on July 28 to discuss bilateral relations, but he quickly faced questions about his former association with Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender.

During the meeting, Trump spoke at length, aiming to clarify his past ties to Epstein. He claimed he had cut the relationship after an ‘inappropriate’ business dispute and insisted he never visited Epstein’s private island or drew lewd images referenced in reports.

‘For years, I wouldn’t talk to Jeffrey Epstein. He did something that was inappropriate. I threw him out of the place, persona non grata. I threw him out, and that was it. I’m glad I did,’ Trump said.

His comments represented one of the most detailed explanations he has given regarding the Epstein saga, which has continued to haunt him despite efforts from his administration to move on.

Officials within Trump’s administration expressed frustration, alleging that the media narrative falsely implicated the president in nefarious activities involving Epstein. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung called stories about Trump’s friendship with Epstein ‘fake news.’ An official from the White House reiterated that while Trump and Epstein were once acquaintances, there is no evidence of wrongdoing on Trump’s part.

The president specifically addressed a report from the Wall Street Journal alleging he had signed a birthday letter to Epstein that included a scandalous drawing. Trump vehemently denied ever drawing such an image, asserting, ‘I don’t do drawings. I’m not a drawing person.’

He also remarked, ‘I never went to the island,’ affirming he declined invitations to Epstein’s Caribbean property. ‘In one of my very good moments, I turned it down.’

Despite his hefty denials, the Epstein controversy continues to overshadow discussions of his political agenda. During the briefing, Trump remarked, ‘He’s gone. And we want to focus on trade deals. I want to focus on the deal we just made with the European Union.’

Back in the U.S., Vice President JD Vance, who spoke in Canton, Ohio on the same day, also emphasized the importance of transparency regarding Epstein’s past. Vance took the opportunity to criticize previous administrations for their handling of Epstein, asserting that they had not adequately addressed the issue during their tenures.

As Trump navigates these diplomatic discussions, his administration remains focused on refocusing public attention towards key policies, away from the mounting scrutiny related to Epstein.