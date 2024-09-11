Trump Defends Controversial Position on Central Park Five During Presidential Debate

Former President Donald Trump utilized the national platform of the recent presidential debate to reaffirm his long-standing position regarding the Central Park Five, a group of Black and Latino teenagers who were wrongfully convicted of a violent crime in 1989.

During the debate, Vice President Kamala Harris referenced an advertisement that Trump had taken out in New York City newspapers following the case. In response, Trump accused Harris of being divisive and claimed that many people, including former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, shared his views on the Central Park Five.

Trump asserted that the defendants admitted guilt; however, his statements were misleading. The Central Park Five did not plead guilty but were convicted based on confessions later proven to be false. All five individuals had their convictions overturned in 2002, aided by DNA evidence. Moreover, the victim of the crime, while severely injured, was not killed.

The former president also misrepresented the involvement of Bloomberg, who was not the mayor at the time of the incident. The mayor in question was Ed Koch, and Trump’s advertisement calling for reinstatement of the death penalty came during the time when the teenagers were coerced into providing false confessions.

In a separate incident after the debate, Trump encountered Yusef Salaam, a former member of the Central Park Five who is now a New York City Council member. Their meeting was notable as Salaam made it clear he did not support Trump’s views. This interaction highlighted the ongoing controversy surrounding Trump’s statements about the case and the implications it has on race relations in America.

Salaam has criticized Trump for continuing to ignore scientific evidence and refusing to acknowledge the wrongful nature of the convictions, emphasizing that Trump’s stance is unchanged and remains problematic.