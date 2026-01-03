Business
Trump Delays Tariff Rollback on Furniture Until 2027
WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump announced on January 1 that he is rolling back tariffs on furniture, kitchen cabinets, and vanities until at least January 1, 2027. This reversal comes after the White House had previously imposed a 25% tariff on these goods in October.
The proposed tariff rates were set to increase significantly in 2026, with kitchen cabinets and vanities projected to rise to 50%, and upholstered wooden furniture, such as sofas and chairs, potentially increasing to 30%. However, businesses importing these items will continue to operate under the existing 25% tariff rate for now.
The White House cited “productive negotiations with trade partners” as a key reason for this decision. The aim is to address trade reciprocity and national security concerns regarding wood product imports.
As furniture prices already spiked, the latest inflation report revealed a 4.6% increase in costs for living room, kitchen, and dining room furniture compared to the previous year. Companies like Restoration Hardware, Wayfair, and Williams Sonoma saw their stocks drop after the initial tariff announcement.
In response to rising costs, President Trump previously rolled back tariffs on more than 200 food products, including coffee and bananas, to alleviate public concerns about affordability.
Recent Posts
- Jets Seek Redemption Against Senators After Eight-Game Winless Streak
- Connor Bedard Misses Olympic Roster; Blackhawks Coach Responds
- The Traitors UK Season 4 Premieres With New Twists and Contestants
- Austen Pleasants Steps Up for 49ers Amid Injury Situations
- Jennifer Garner’s ‘Pizza Cracker’ Recipe: Simple and Delicious
- Hornets Face Bulls in Injury-Plagued Game in Chicago
- Spurs Face Trail Blazers Without Wembanyama on Saturday Night
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Explores New Gamora’s Journey
- Saints to Face Falcons in Season Finale Showdown
- New Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix in January 2026
- Must-Watch Films Streaming This Weekend: January 2026 Guide
- Calgary Flames Host Nashville Predators in Key Matchup
- Billy Bob Thornton Shocks Fans with Full-Frontal Scene in ‘Landman’
- Knicks Aim for Home Victory Against 76ers in Key Atlantic Division Clash
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. Shines for Miami Heat Amid Injury Concerns
- Darren Raddysh Leads Lightning to Overtime Victory Over Ducks
- Last Chance for England as Ashes Series Ends in Sydney
- Wolf Moon to Shine Bright in January 2026’s Night Sky
- Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby Visits Texas Tech, LSU Amid Transfer Window
- Gators Pull Away in Fourth Quarter to Defeat Furman 82-66