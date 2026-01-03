Trump Delays Tariff Rollback on Furniture Until 2027

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump announced on January 1 that he is rolling back tariffs on furniture, kitchen cabinets, and vanities until at least January 1, 2027. This reversal comes after the White House had previously imposed a 25% tariff on these goods in October.

The proposed tariff rates were set to increase significantly in 2026, with kitchen cabinets and vanities projected to rise to 50%, and upholstered wooden furniture, such as sofas and chairs, potentially increasing to 30%. However, businesses importing these items will continue to operate under the existing 25% tariff rate for now.

The White House cited “productive negotiations with trade partners” as a key reason for this decision. The aim is to address trade reciprocity and national security concerns regarding wood product imports.

As furniture prices already spiked, the latest inflation report revealed a 4.6% increase in costs for living room, kitchen, and dining room furniture compared to the previous year. Companies like Restoration Hardware, Wayfair, and Williams Sonoma saw their stocks drop after the initial tariff announcement.

In response to rising costs, President Trump previously rolled back tariffs on more than 200 food products, including coffee and bananas, to alleviate public concerns about affordability.