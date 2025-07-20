Trump Demands Name Change for Cleveland Guardians and Washington Commanders

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social Sunday, urging the Cleveland Guardians and Washington Commanders to revert to their previous names, claiming a strong desire among Native Americans for the changes.

In his post, Trump referred to the Commanders as the “Washington ‘Whatever’s’” and stated they should “IMMEDIATELY change their name back” to the Washington Redskins. He further expressed that the Cleveland franchise should revert its name to the Indians, a title it held for over a century before changing in 2021.

“There is a big clamoring for this… Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen,” Trump stated. He emphasized that Native American heritage and prestige are being systematically eroded.

Shortly after, Trump hinted he would move to block the Commanders’ development at the RFK Stadium site in Washington unless they reinstated their original name. However, the site is city-owned after a 99-year term transfer from federal control by President Joe Biden.

While Trump’s plea for name changes has reignited debate, both teams’ current owners seem firm on maintaining their new identities. Commanders owner Josh Harris has already indicated that the name will not revert to Redskins. He stated, “The name Commanders means something… It’s here to stay.”

The Guardians’ president of baseball operations, Chris Antonetti, reiterated the team’s commitment to its current identity. “We understand there are different perspectives on the decision we made a few years ago, but obviously, it’s a decision we made,” Antonetti said.

Trump’s comments come as discussions intensify about the impact of team names and logos on racial sensitivities. The Commanders stepped away from the Redskins name amid increasing calls for racial equity in sports; they temporarily adopted the Washington Football Team before officially rebranding in 2022. Similarly, the Guardians dropped the Indians name due to criticism over racial insensitivity.

The rebranding efforts aimed to reflect values of inclusivity and respect, and have sparked mixed reactions among fans. According to a recent poll, 58% of fans expressed disapproval of the Commanders name.

Despite Trump’s call, the likelihood of either team reverting to their previous names appears minimal. The trend toward inclusivity in sports names reflects broader societal changes.