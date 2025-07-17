Politics
Trump Demands Putin Cease Ukraine Attacks Within 50 Days
WASHINGTON — In a dramatic shift, President Donald Trump warned Russian President Vladimir Putin this week to end the war in Ukraine within 50 days or face severe consequences. During a press conference, Trump stated he would impose secondary tariffs on countries siding with Russia and increase military aid to Ukraine.
At the White House, Trump declared, “Putin has fooled everybody, but not me,” asserting that previous U.S. presidents had fallen prey to the Russian leader’s tactics. He emphasized that he has been cautious in dealings with Putin, claiming, “I trust almost nobody.”
This marks a significant departure from Trump’s earlier sympathetic statements about Putin, whom he previously referred to as “savvy” and “genius” during the beginning of the conflict in February 2022. In recent months, Trump’s attitude has turned, as he now accuses Putin of prolonging the conflict and failing to uphold promises.
Trump announced plans to supply Ukraine with advanced Patriot missile systems, stating that NATO will finance these arms. “NATO is paying for those weapons, a hundred percent,” he told NBC News. Trump’s decision comes amid ongoing Russian attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine.
Amidst discussions of military strategy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky‘s recent remarks about the futility of diplomatic engagement with Russia highlighted concerns over Putin’s reliability. Zelensky reminded audiences of previous agreements that Russia has ignored.
Despite the tough rhetoric, experts question the sustainability of Trump’s new stance. Previous claims he made in support of Putin linger in the memories of critics, who argue that Trump’s transactional approach to diplomacy often prioritizes his image over consistent policy.
The uncertainty surrounding whether Trump will maintain his aggressive posture towards Russia remains as both leaders navigate a delicate geopolitical landscape filled with nuclear arsenals and global implications.
