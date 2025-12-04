Trump Demands Release of Imprisoned Colorado Election Denier Tina Peters

Denver, Colorado – Former President Donald Trump has intensified his calls for the release of Tina Peters, the former Mesa County Clerk now serving a nine-year prison sentence for election-related crimes. In a post on Truth Social, Trump referred to Colorado’s Democratic Governor Jared Polis as a “sleazebag” and claimed Peters is an “elderly woman” who was unfairly convicted.

Peters, 70, was convicted of multiple felony charges last year for manipulating her county’s election equipment and allowing unauthorized access to voting data. Despite her actions, which compromised election security, Trump framed her as a victim in a political witch hunt. “She was preserving Election Records, which she was obligated to do under Federal Law,” Trump wrote, although her conviction was based on her breaches of security protocols.

The calls for her release come amidst pressure from Trump’s allies, highlighting her status among conspiracy-driven activists. Colorado officials, including Governor Polis, have remained firm, indicating that the request for Peters to be transferred to federal custody would not be honored. Polis has yet to publicly respond to Trump’s recent statements.

Her nine-year sentence stems from actions taken to support Trump’s false claims about the 2020 presidential election. Peters was found guilty of turning off security cameras and allowing an associate linked to the MyPillow founder, a prominent conspiracy theorist, to access confidential election data. During her sentencing, the judge criticized her defiance, stating he believed she would repeat her actions if given the chance.

Trump’s comments reflect a broader strategy to galvanize his base by framing Peters as a political prisoner. However, the power to grant pardons and alter sentences for state crimes lies outside presidential authority. Despite this, Trump’s rhetoric around Peters has amplified calls from some of his supporters for military intervention to secure her release, an idea dismissed by legal experts as impractical.

In contrast, former clerks across Colorado have united to emphasize the integrity of the state’s election system, arguing that Peters’ actions were detrimental to public trust in electoral processes. They pointed out that Colorado has among the most secure election systems in the country, making it critical that Peters’ sentence be served as issued.

As of now, Peters remains in a women’s prison in Pueblo, Colorado, where she is reportedly appealing her conviction on grounds of health issues. Her situation continues to be a focal point of discussion among right-wing activists looking to portray her as a martyr within the ongoing debate over election integrity in the U.S.

Despite her circumstances, Peters expressed gratitude for her supporters, emphasizing her resolve amidst the challenges she faces in prison. However, Colorado’s officials have reiterated their commitment to uphold the law and the integrity of the electoral process as her case unfolds.