Trump Demands Texas Rep. Crockett Take Cognitive Test Amid Feud

Washington, D.C. — Former President Donald Trump has renewed his call for Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas to undergo a cognitive test, escalating their ongoing public feud. Trump made his comments on TRUTH Social on Monday, stating, “‘Congresswoman’ Jasmine Crockett is a Low (Very!!!) I.Q. Individual, much in the mold of the AOC Plus Three Gang of Country Destroying Morons – Only slightly dumber.”

Trump’s remarks were prompted by Crockett’s previous criticisms of him and accusations of promoting a “white supremacy agenda.” He added, “Each of these political hacks should be forced to take a Cognitive Exam, much like the one I recently took while getting my ‘physical’ at our GREAT Washington, D.C., Military Hospital (WR!).” Trump claimed he excelled in this test.

The former president previously suggested that Democratic leaders take cognitive tests in response to their political actions, including when Crockett called for his impeachment over military strikes in Iran. In her defense, Crockett has accused Trump of attacking her intelligence using racially charged language.

She responded, stating, “Newsflash, Wannabe Dictator: I don’t care how many times you shake the Etch A Sketch trying to redraw these lines. I’m not disappearing.” She referred to herself as being more qualified than Trump and criticized his administration as the “most incompetent Cabinet in the history of this country.”nCrockett, who represents Texas, has asserted that Trump’s remarks are racially motivated and aimed at minimizing the voices of people of color.

At a progressive rally in Phoenix, Arizona, earlier this month, Crockett labeled Trump a “Temu dictator,” and expressed her concerns about his treatment of minority communities, declaring, “This is a person who has a problem with people of color. Period.”

As tensions between the two politicians continue to rise, it remains to be seen how their rivalry will influence the political landscape heading into the 2026 midterm elections.