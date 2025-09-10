Trump Denies Ties to Epstein After Letter Release Stirs Controversy

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House on Tuesday rejected claims that President Donald Trump authored a letter to Jeffrey Epstein or signed a $22,500 check to the convicted sex offender, insisting that both documents are forgeries.

“The President did not write this letter. He didn’t sign this letter,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters. She mentioned the Trump Administration is open to reviewing the documents with a handwriting expert.

When pressed on whether the documents were fake, Leavitt stated, “I did not say the documents are a hoax. I said the entire narrative surrounding Jeffrey Epstein right now…is a hoax. It is a distraction.”

The House Oversight Committee, led by Republicans, released previously undisclosed materials on Monday, including a 238-page birthday album for Epstein and a photo showing him holding an oversized check allegedly signed by “DJTRUMP.” The photo’s caption refers to Epstein’s dealings with Trump.

Democrats seized upon the reveal, claiming it underscores Trump’s lack of transparency regarding his relationship with Epstein. The released birthday letter, which features an outline of a naked woman’s body that frames a typed note from “Donald,” ends with Trump’s signature.

In response, Trump has consistently denied writing the letter, even filing a defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal which first reported on it. In contrast, Republicans have downplayed the significance of the documents, accusing Democrats of “cherry-picking” information.

Oversight Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., criticized the Democrats for politicizing the issue, while Democrats like Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., called for Trump to release all materials related to Epstein. “It’s time for the President to tell us the truth about what he knew,” Garcia stated.

In a recent social media post, Vice President JD Vance dismissed the controversy as a “fake scandal” initiated by Democrats, asserting that they do not genuinely care about the victims of Epstein’s crimes.

As the situation unfolds, the release of these materials has renewed scrutiny on Trump’s long-acknowledged friendship with Epstein, which reportedly ended when Trump banned Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago resort for inappropriate behavior.

The House Oversight Committee has continued to investigate Epstein’s connections and the government’s handling of his case, suggesting that further findings would be released in the near future.