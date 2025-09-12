Trump to Deploy National Guard to Memphis Amid Crime Concerns

NEW YORK – President Donald Trump announced Friday he will send the National Guard to Memphis to address rising crime, with support from both the mayor and the governor. This initiative comes as the Republican president has previously deployed troops to other cities, including Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

In an interview on Fox News Channel, Trump remarked, “the mayor is happy” and “the governor is happy” about the forthcoming deployment. Notably, the mayor of Memphis is a Democrat, while the governor is a Republican. Trump described Memphis as a “deeply troubled” city and asserted, “we’re going to fix that just like we did Washington.”

Since the sending of the National Guard to various Democratic-leaning cities, including Chicago and Baltimore, Trump has argued that intervention is necessary to curb crime. He expressed a desire to deploy to Chicago, citing it as “hostile” with “professional agitators” resisting his plans.

Initially, Trump’s actions in early June faced challenges, notably from California Governor Gavin Newsom. Trump placed the California National Guard under federal jurisdiction, known as Title 10, to protect federal property. This controversial move was followed by sending 4,000 guard members along with 700 active duty Marines.

Meanwhile, in Washington, D.C., Trump holds a unique authority over the National Guard’s deployment. As its commander-in-chief, he has used it for various purposes, including law enforcement and city cleanup, without facing legal ramifications tied to state restrictions.

The anticipated deployment to Memphis marks another chapter in Trump’s ongoing strategy to address urban crime amid opposition in several Democratic-controlled areas.