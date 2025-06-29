Trump to Discuss Iran Airstrikes in Exclusive Fox News Interview

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump will appear on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” this Sunday, June 29. This marks his first interview since U.S. airstrikes targeted Iranian nuclear facilities last weekend.

The president will sit down with Maria Bartiromo to discuss various topics, including the recent military operations, which he defended as necessary and successful. Trump’s administration initiated the airstrikes as part of Operation Midnight Hammer in response to ongoing tensions with Iran.

During his appearance, Trump is expected to address the details of the military operation that targeted three nuclear sites within Iran. Despite claims from his administration of its success, some pundits argue that the airstrikes did not achieve significant results, with U.S. intelligence suggesting only a temporary setback to Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Additionally, Trump will discuss his recently passed tax and spending plan, known as the “Big Beautiful Bill,” that seeks extensive reductions in taxes and increased funding for defense and energy sectors. The bill was passed in the House by a narrow margin and is anticipated to contribute trillions to the national debt.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke about the recent airstrikes in an interview, stating that the military action was a necessary response to Iran’s refusal to negotiate over its nuclear weapons program. Rubio emphasized that the U.S. does not seek war with Iran but is prepared to defend against any retaliatory threats.

Rubio asserted that the strikes should serve as a caution to Iran and its leaders that the U.S. will act decisively in protecting its interests. He stressed that the region is now safer due to the operations and indicated that the response from Iran will be critical in shaping future relations and military posture.

The Fox News interview is expected to draw significant viewership as it will delve into these pressing international matters. The political implications of Trump’s statements and actions following the strikes may reverberate throughout his administration leading into the 2026 elections.