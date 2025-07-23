Politics
Trump Dismisses Supporters’ Epstein Concerns, Fuentes Blasts President
NEW YORK, NY — Former President Donald Trump has triggered backlash from some of his supporters following comments about the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticized his followers for their concerns about his associations with Epstein, calling them ‘weaklings.’ This statement comes amid ongoing inquiries into Epstein’s network of powerful connections.
Epstein, a notorious sex offender, died in a New York City jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. For years, rumors have circulated about a potential ‘client list’ involving high-profile figures. Trump suggested that, if re-elected, he could unearth these names and that voters should not dwell on the topic.
His remarks have not sat well with some far-right influencers. Nick Fuentes, a known extremist, responded vehemently to Trump’s post, labeling him with harsh expletives. He claimed that Trump had deceived his supporters, stating, ‘When we look back on the MAGA movement, we will see it as the biggest scam in history.’
Fuentes previously supported Trump during his presidency but has since distanced himself from the MAGA movement, referring to it as a ‘cult’ and a ‘Frankenstein’s monster.’ His comments have sparked discussions about the future of Trump’s base.
Trump’s latest allegations about a ‘fake’ Epstein investigation echo his past claims regarding various political scandals, asserting that the focus on Epstein is a distraction orchestrated by Democrats. He stated, ‘These Scams and Hoaxes are all the Democrats are good at.’
Despite the criticism, Trump relayed confidence in his current successes as president, indicating he no longer desires support from those doubting him. He concluded, ‘Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats’ work.’
Recent Posts
- Aleksandar Kovacevic Advances After Defeating Quentin Halys at Citi Open
- Detective Meachum Faces Terminal Illness in Countdown’s Latest Episode
- Cristopher Sánchez Dominates as Phillies Beat Red Sox 4-1
- Tim Burton and Jenna Ortega Discuss Upcoming Projects and Beetlejuice
- Megan Moroney Thrives on Tour with Kenny Chesney and Shares Summer Moments
- Messi and Alba Withdraw from MLS All-Star Game in Austin
- Excitement Builds as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán in Copa Argentina
- Yankees Explore Three-Team Trade for Key Infield Help
- Santos and Internacional Clash in Crucial Brasileirao Match
- Alijah Arenas Recovers and Commits to USC After Near-Fatal Crash
- Wilmington Series Hightown Returns to Netflix After Year-Long Hiatus
- Red Sox Eye Trade Moves as Deadline Approaches
- Sean Strickland Suspended Indefinitely After MMA Altercation in Las Vegas
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline