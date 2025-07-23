Trump Dismisses Supporters’ Epstein Concerns, Fuentes Blasts President

NEW YORK, NY — Former President Donald Trump has triggered backlash from some of his supporters following comments about the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticized his followers for their concerns about his associations with Epstein, calling them ‘weaklings.’ This statement comes amid ongoing inquiries into Epstein’s network of powerful connections.

Epstein, a notorious sex offender, died in a New York City jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. For years, rumors have circulated about a potential ‘client list’ involving high-profile figures. Trump suggested that, if re-elected, he could unearth these names and that voters should not dwell on the topic.

His remarks have not sat well with some far-right influencers. Nick Fuentes, a known extremist, responded vehemently to Trump’s post, labeling him with harsh expletives. He claimed that Trump had deceived his supporters, stating, ‘When we look back on the MAGA movement, we will see it as the biggest scam in history.’

Fuentes previously supported Trump during his presidency but has since distanced himself from the MAGA movement, referring to it as a ‘cult’ and a ‘Frankenstein’s monster.’ His comments have sparked discussions about the future of Trump’s base.

Trump’s latest allegations about a ‘fake’ Epstein investigation echo his past claims regarding various political scandals, asserting that the focus on Epstein is a distraction orchestrated by Democrats. He stated, ‘These Scams and Hoaxes are all the Democrats are good at.’

Despite the criticism, Trump relayed confidence in his current successes as president, indicating he no longer desires support from those doubting him. He concluded, ‘Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats’ work.’