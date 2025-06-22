Trump Disregards DNI Gabbard’s Iran Nuclear Assessment

Washington, D.C. – Donald Trump has made headlines by dismissing the assessment of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard regarding Iran’s nuclear ambitions, saying, “I don’t care what she said.” This statement raises concerns about the relationship between the U.S. intelligence community and the White House.

Gabbard testified before Congress in March, stating that the U.S. intelligence community believes Iran is not currently building a nuclear weapon and that Supreme Leader Khomeini has not authorized a nuclear weapons program since it was suspended in 2003. Trump’s dismissal highlights his history of contradicting intelligence findings, similar to when he sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s denials of election interference during his first term.

Vice President JD Vance defended Gabbard’s assertion, noting that many developments have occurred since her testimony. He emphasized that circumstances have changed, suggesting that there is more to consider than Gabbard’s earlier statement. However, experts point out that not much has altered the U.S. intelligence consensus. They continue to hold that Iran has not made a decision to pursue a nuclear bomb but does possess a significant supply of uranium.

Furthermore, senior intelligence officials warn that any military attack on Iran by the U.S. could accelerate their drive to develop nuclear weapons. Trump echoed the views of Israeli officials when he stated, “I think they were very close to having one,” referencing Iran’s potential capabilities.