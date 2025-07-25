Trump Dodges Clemency Question for Ghislaine Maxwell Amid Scotland Trip

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) – President Donald Trump on Friday declined to comment on the possibility of clemency for Ghislaine Maxwell, stating it is part of an ongoing investigation. Maxwell, known for her connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking and other charges.

Trump’s remarks came as he prepared to depart for Scotland, where he is set to visit several of his luxury golf resorts, including Turnberry and Menie. During a mostly holiday-themed five-day trip, he is also expected to meet with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss refining the trade framework between the two nations.

Protest organizers in Scotland have anticipated significant demonstrations against Trump’s visit, citing dissatisfaction with his policies. They plan to gather in areas from Ayrshire to Aberdeenshire, voicing their frustrations over Trump’s actions and comments.

Regarding Maxwell, Trump noted that he had not thought much about the clemency issue. He stated, “I’m allowed to do it,” but opted not to elaborate further. His deputy attorney general, Todd Blanche, met with Maxwell in prison earlier, where the discussion reportedly lasted several hours, focusing on her case and inquiries related to Epstein.

Maxwell’s attorney, David Oscar Markus, praised Blanche for his professionalism during their meeting, citing thorough questions and responses regarding her situation.

In other news, Trump commented dismissively on French President Emmanuel Macron‘s intentions to recognize a Palestinian state at the upcoming UN General Assembly, stating, “What he says doesn’t matter.” Meanwhile, he took note of ongoing discussions regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict, echoing thoughts shared by his administration’s envoy.

As Trump continues to navigate public and political scrutiny, his comments regarding Maxwell and his trip to Scotland may have lasting implications. Turning attention back to the investigation, Trump affirmed that he does not know the particulars of Blanche’s discussions with Maxwell but expressed trust in the deputy attorney general’s capabilities.