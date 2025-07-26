Business
Trump Doubts Trade Deal with Canada Before August Deadline
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. President Donald Trump expressed skepticism about reaching a trade deal with Canada, suggesting that his administration might instead impose tariffs unilaterally. Speaking to reporters on Friday as he prepared for a trip to Scotland, Trump said, “We haven’t really had a lot of luck with Canada. I think Canada could be one where there’s just a tariff, not really a negotiation.”
Trump’s remarks came ahead of a looming August 1 deadline he set for several countries to finalize new trade agreements, including Canada. If no deal is reached, U.S. importers will face a 35% tariff on goods not covered under the existing North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which includes Canada and Mexico.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney recently indicated that Canada will not rush into a deal, emphasizing, “we will not accept a bad deal.” His comments, made earlier this week, reflect a cautious approach to negotiations. The U.S. has already imposed a 25% tariff on specific Canadian goods, along with additional tariffs on steel, aluminum, and certain vehicles.
The economic ties between the U.S. and Canada run deep, with Canada exporting three-quarters of its products to the U.S. The automotive industry, in particular, is heavily interlinked, making the stakes high for both sides. Despite this, Canadian officials, including Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc, have characterized the ongoing discussions as “productive,” reiterating Canada’s commitment to secure the best possible terms.
LeBlanc acknowledged, “we have a lot of work in front of us,” after meeting in Washington with U.S. trade officials. Although progress has been reported, he stressed that Canada would take the necessary time to achieve an agreement that benefits its economy and workers. Recently, Trump mentioned positive developments in trade negotiations with other countries, such as Japan, but criticized the pace of talks with Canada.
The August 1 deadline looms, but Canadian officials appear to downplay the possibility of reaching an agreement by then. Trump’s comments represent a troubling sign for trade relations, with the potential for tariffs to impact both countries significantly.
Recent Posts
- Pella Baseball Wins State Title on Single Hit
- Hulu Announces Season 5 Release Date for ‘Only Murders in the Building’
- Liverpool Faces AC Milan in Hong Kong Pre-Season Showdown
- Newcastle Pursues Strand Larsen Amid Player Transfers
- NYT Connections Offers Challenging Puzzle Hints for Players
- Crocheting Prodigy Arrested for Alleged Child Sex Crime
- Entertainment World Mourns Loss of Beloved Stars in 2025
- Travis Kelce Rejuvenated Ahead of NFL Season, Coach Praises Transformation
- Giants Face Mets in Exciting Weekend Baseball Series
- Zelenskyy: Ukraine Holds Back Russian Advances Amid Ongoing Conflict
- Tottenham Hotspur to Play Double-Header in Pre-Season Friendlies
- Betis Defeats Córdoba Amid Lighting Issues in Trofeo Puertas de Córdoba
- Bryan Kohberger’s Past Interactions with Women Under Investigation
- Lebanese Composer Ziad Rahbani Dies at 69, Leaving Lasting Legacy
- SpaceX Set for Early Morning Falcon 9 Launch with Starlink Satellites
- The Boys Season 5 Teaser Unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
- Oregon Establishes Permanent Statewide Shelter Program for Homeless
- NBA Free Agency: Top Unsigned Players and Contract Updates
- Frank Ocean’s Homer Jewelry Brand Makes a Bold Comeback
- New Childcare Center Set to Alleviate Strain in Kentwood