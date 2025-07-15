Politics
Trump Draws Attention with Cursing and Controversial Comparisons at Luncheon
Washington, D.C. — During a recent White House Faith Office luncheon on Monday, President Donald Trump caused a stir by using profanity in front of faith leaders. He described Biden-era indictments against him as ‘bulls–t’ and compared himself to the notorious gangster Al Capone, claiming he had been investigated more than him.
Speaking to a crowd of 60 CEOs and business leaders, Trump appeared to stray from his prepared remarks, taking tangents as he delivered his speech. ‘I’ve ended the radical left war on faith, and we’re once again protecting religious freedom instead of destroying it,’ he said, referencing his administration’s stance on faith-related issues.
In a surprising comparison, Trump characterized Capone as ‘great,’ stating, ‘I was under investigation more than the late, great, Alphonse Capone.’ He continued, detailing Capone’s violent actions, which drew a curious reaction from the audience.
Trump incorrectly stated he had been indicted five times in 2023, when he has actually faced four indictments. ‘All bulls–t, right? Terrible stuff,’ he added, expressing frustration with the legal challenges he has encountered.
The audience responded positively to Trump’s speech, applauding during his remarks. Trump also made misleading claims about gas prices, stating they were at their lowest in 50 years. ‘Gas prices have reached the lowest level in five decades,’ he proclaimed, despite evidence suggesting otherwise.
The White House Faith Office, which organized the event, was established by executive order in February. Despite his lack of regular church attendance, Trump has long aimed to connect with Evangelical voters, who played a significant role in his 2016 election victory.
