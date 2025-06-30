Trump’s Dream of Mount Rushmore Faces Serious Challenges

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump has expressed a longstanding desire to join the iconic figures carved into Mount Rushmore. Discussions about adding Trump’s likeness have reemerged since his return to office, reigniting a debate about the feasibility of such a change.

The idea was initially mentioned by Trump during his first term in 2019 in a conversation with Kristi Noem, South Dakota’s current governor. Noem reportedly presented Trump with a model of Mount Rushmore featuring his face, which he called a ‘dream.’

This year, Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna introduced a resolution urging the Secretary of the Interior to consider carving Trump’s image into the national monument. In March, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum commented in an interview that there is ‘definitely room’ for Trump’s likeness.

However, the National Park Service, which oversees Mount Rushmore, has firmly stated that the monument is a complete work of art, with no viable locations for new carvings. ‘The carved portion of Mount Rushmore has been thoroughly evaluated, and there are no viable locations left for additional carvings,’ they asserted in a recent statement.

Experts caution that adding another face could pose significant risks to the stability of the sculpture, citing concerns that it could trigger fractures in the existing rock. Geomechanical engineer Paul Nelson explained that removing any material to create a new carving could remove crucial support from the monument, potentially damaging the integrity of the existing sculptures.

Historically, artist Gutzon Borglum, who began the project in 1927, encountered numerous geological challenges. He changed his designs multiple times, abandoning the idea of carving torsos due to the instability of the rock. For instance, Jefferson’s original placement had to be altered after workers found it riddled with serious cracks.

Robin Borglum Kennedy, Gutzon Borglum’s granddaughter, strongly opposes any modifications to the memorial. She emphasizes that it was designed as a tribute to American ideals rather than a reflection of political individuals. ‘It was conceived as a tribute to the ideals of America, not to any one man,’ she stated.

While political support may continue to grow, it remains unlikely that the dream of adding Trump’s face to Mount Rushmore will materialize. Experts will not dismiss the idea entirely but emphasize that any proposal faces both physical and philosophical hurdles.