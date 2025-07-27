News
Trump Ends Negotiations as Gaza Crisis Deepens
WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump announced Friday that the United States has pulled back from ceasefire negotiations with Hamas amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. This decision follows weeks of optimism surrounding a potential deal that aimed to release hostages and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.
“Hamas really didn’t want to make a deal. I think they want to die, and it’s very, very bad,” Trump said while speaking to reporters after departing the White House. His comments came just before a planned trip to Scotland.
Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, confirmed the U.S. withdrawal, indicating that Hamas was neither “coordinated” nor “acting in good faith.” He mentioned that alternative options for securing the release of hostages were under consideration.
As images of starving children in Gaza circulate globally, the humanitarian crisis has intensified. A U.N. official referred to Gazans as “walking corpses” while Trump criticized Hamas for hindering aid distribution, insisting the U.S. has contributed substantial assistance, including $60 million in humanitarian aid. “We hope the money gets there,” Trump stated.
In parallel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also indicated a shift in strategy, stating that Israel was considering “alternative options” to address its goals in Gaza, including bringing home hostages. His remarks echoed Trump’s sentiments about needing to escalate military operations.
Despite Trump’s pessimistic tone on negotiations, officials from Egypt and Qatar expressed that mediations for a ceasefire were ongoing and characterized the breakdown in talks as a normal part of complex negotiations. A senior Israeli official suggested that discussions had not collapsed completely and could resume.
International concerns continue to mount as the situation in Gaza worsens, with leaders from Britain, France, and Germany urging for an immediate ceasefire. French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France would recognize a Palestinian state, eliciting dismissal from Trump who claimed the statement “doesn’t carry weight.”
The conflict, which began with Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, has escalated into a humanitarian disaster, leaving nearly 60,000 people dead in Gaza and a vast majority of the population homeless.
As the U.N. warns of severe shortages of food and essential supplies in the region, pressure is mounting for the U.S. and Israel to reconsider their strategies. Humanitarian aid efforts remain complicated amid ongoing military actions, with reports of new Israeli airstrikes resulting in casualties.
