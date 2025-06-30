Politics
Trump Ends Trade Talks Over Canada’s Digital Services Tax
OTTAWA, Canada — U.S. President Donald Trump announced Friday that he is halting all trade discussions with Canada due to Ottawa‘s imposition of a digital services tax (DST) on major technology firms. Trump expressed his discontent and stated that negotiations will only resume once the tax is removed.
In a press conference at the Oval Office, Trump said the U.S. wields “such power over Canada” and criticized the country’s taxation strategy. “It’s not going to work out well for Canada. They were foolish to do it,” he remarked about the DST, which is set to take effect on June 30.
The DST will impose a three percent levy on revenue generated by U.S. tech companies like Amazon, Google, and Meta from Canadian users. It is designed to capture tax revenues from global digital firms that often avoid paying taxes in countries like Canada.
Earlier that day, Trump stated, “We’re going to stop all negotiations with Canada right now until they straighten out their act.” When asked if there was anything Canada could do to remedy the situation, he responded, “They will [remove the tax]. They do most of their business with us.”
Trump has warned of possible blanket tariffs on Canadian goods as a retaliation measure. The tax could leave American companies facing a hefty $2 billion bill due at the end of the month.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney had previously agreed with Trump at the G7 summit to improve trade relations. However, after learning of the new digital services tax, Trump expressed frustration over Canada’s decision to proceed with the tax even during ongoing trade discussions.
Despite Trump’s threats, Carney stressed his commitment to negotiating effectively for Canadian interests. He avoided a direct response about the possibility of withdrawing the DST but indicated that Canada would persist in its negotiations with the U.S.
In a statement, Carney’s finance minister, François-Philippe Champagne, confirmed that Canada plans to enact the tax despite the trade talks. Trump’s insistence that Canada has charged high tariffs on U.S. dairy products was challenged by the Canadian government, emphasizing that agricultural products are largely duty-free.
Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand asserted that the country’s supply management system for dairy is critical and vowed to pursue a trade deal that protects its economy while diversifying supply chains.
The abrupt cessation of negotiations may have surprised some Canadian officials, as recent indications suggested a positive shift in trade discussions between the two nations. However, Candace Laing, president of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, pointed out that trade negotiations can be unpredictable, with potential for last-minute changes.
Recent Posts
- Chelsea to Face Palmeiras in Club World Cup Quarter-Finals
- Cristiano Ronaldo’s New Al Nassr Deal Worth Record $676 Million
- Jon Stewart’s ‘Daily Show’ Transformed Political Satire and News Consumption
- Rangers’ Tyler Mahle Out for Two Weeks with Shoulder Injury
- North Texas Weather Report: Scattered Storms and Humid Fourth of July Ahead
- Reunion of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Set for July 1, 2025
- Manchester City and Al Hilal Clash in FIFA Club World Cup Knockout Stage
- Luke Kennard Signs With Atlanta Hawks for One Year
- Flash Flooding Washes Out Bridge in Lititz
- Azealia Banks Cancels UK Festival Performances Over Political Pressure
- Explosion Destroys Homes in North Philadelphia, One Dead, Two Injured
- Severe Storms Cause Fatalities and Power Outages in Springfield, Missouri
- Henry Golding Calls Charlize Theron a ‘Rare Commodity’ in Hollywood
- Sequel Plans Spark Excitement for ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Series
- Ajit Pai: America Must Regain 5G Leadership from China
- Morocco Prepares for Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Amid Football Growth
- Spurs Sign Luke Kornet; Jordan Clarkson Becomes Free Agent
- Finding the Right Personal Injury Lawyer in Charlotte
- NBA Free Agency Sees Major Moves on Opening Day
- Boston Red Sox Activate Rookie Mayer for Series Against Reds