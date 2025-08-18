Trump Faces Backlash After Putin Summit

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – President Donald Trump’s recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin has drawn harsh criticism from numerous quarters, following what many are calling an unproductive summit aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Fox News host Howard Kurtz expressed disappointment with the outcome of the summit, which took place on Friday. Despite Trump’s optimistic remarks about reaching agreements, Kurtz highlighted that no ceasefire or concrete details were produced, noting, “No ceasefire, no details, no questions from the press.”

During a joint press conference, Trump acknowledged that he “didn’t get there” on the peace deal he has been advocating for between Russia and Ukraine. The meeting was notable for the absence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, with the discussions largely characterized by vague assurances of progress.

Rich Lowry, editor of the conservative National Review, also weighed in, suggesting that the summit was a “setback” for Trump, as it allowed Putin to move the conversation away from ceasefire talks. Lowry stated, “You can’t be premature on these things. You can’t judge them too quickly,” indicating a cautious approach moving forward.

Trump later took to social media, declaring that the media was misinterpreting the events. He called out criticisms as “Fake News,” and emphasized that he saw the summit as a success, despite hints that he may need to adjust his stance. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio refuted claims that Trump supports concessions to Putin, insisting, “These are things that the Ukrainian side is going to have to agree to.”

Critics continued to respond negatively, including Rep. Eric Swalwell, who accused Trump of humiliating himself during the meeting. Swalwell stated, “Putin completely played Trump,” arguing that the outcome made America appear weaker on the global stage.

As the fallout from the summit continues, Trump is preparing for a scheduled meeting on Monday with Ukrainian President Zelensky and European leaders. This upcoming dialogue comes as global leaders express concern regarding the implications of the summit for both Ukraine and democratic values worldwide.

Zelensky emphasized the urgency for peace in a recent statement on social media, asserting that Ukraine remains committed to fighting for its independence and not allowing past concessions to define its future. He stated, “I am confident that we will defend Ukraine, effectively guarantee security, and that our people will always be grateful to President Trump and every partner and ally for their support.”