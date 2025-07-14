Trump Faces Revolt from MAGA Supporters Over Epstein Findings

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump is facing backlash from his supporters following revelations from the Justice Department and FBI about the late Jeffrey Epstein. In a memo released last week, the DOJ and FBI stated there was no evidence that Epstein kept a list of powerful men involved in his alleged sex trafficking. The memo also concluded Epstein died by suicide and was not murdered in jail.

This announcement has stirred discontent among Trump’s loyal base, who feel let down after years of promises from the president and his administration. The situation poses a significant test of loyalty as many of Trump’s supporters are openly challenging his stance on Epstein, marking a rare moment of discord within the MAGA movement.

The discord heightened after a tense meeting between FBI Director Kash Patel and his deputy, Dan Bongino, who faced questions regarding FBI leaks about Epstein. Following the meeting, Bongino reportedly considered resigning, raising concerns about his future in the administration. Despite this uncertainty, Trump indicated on Sunday that Bongino remains in his position.

Patel took to social media over the weekend, stating he would continue his work in the Trump administration. However, he acknowledged that the conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein were false, which may not sit well with some of Trump’s more radical supporters.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has been at the center of the frustration from MAGA supporters, facing accusations of misleading the public. Critics within the movement have expressed doubts about her ability to deliver on promises related to Epstein’s case. Nevertheless, Trump publicly backed Bondi, describing her as doing a “fantastic job.” He invited her to join him at the FIFA Club World Cup final in New Jersey, where he supported her with a thumbs-up gesture.

Trump’s attempts to quell the unrest among his base included a post on Truth Social criticizing attacks on Bondi, insisting that his team should unite. He has also blamed Democrats for not releasing any files that could affect the MAGA movement.

Despite Trump’s reassurances, dissatisfaction among supporters continues to grow. At a recent Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida, criticism of Bondi escalated, with some attendees accusing her of failing to follow through on promises made regarding the Epstein investigation.

Megyn Kelly questioned Bondi’s credibility, while Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna warned that action would be taken if she did not fulfill her duties. Other supporters called into question the administration’s transparency about Epstein and alleged connections to powerful individuals. Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon asserted that Epstein was a key figure in uncovering significant truths about others in power.

During the summit, Laura Ingraham prompted the crowd to express their satisfaction with the investigation’s findings, met with overwhelming boos as many attendees voiced their frustration.