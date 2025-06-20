Trump Faces Tough Questions on Support for Israel Amid War Tensions

Washington, D.C. – President Donald Trump confronted a reporter on Wednesday during a press event at the White House. The incident occurred while Trump was unveiling new flag poles, and it highlighted the growing division among his supporters regarding his foreign policy, particularly his backing of Israel amidst its conflict with Iran.

White House correspondent Alayna Treene asked Trump about the split among his supporters concerning the U.S. response to the war. Before she could finish, Trump interrupted her. “Who are you with?” he demanded after Treene mentioned her affiliation with CNN.

Trump dismissed CNN as “fake news,” stating, “Fortunately, nobody watches.” Treene attempted to continue her questioning, but Trump interrupted again, asking, “Is anybody watching CNN nowadays? I haven’t seen it in a long time.”

Despite Treene’s efforts to get to the heart of the matter, Trump insisted he hadn’t seen division among his followers. He declared, “My supporters are more in love with me today, and I’m in love with them, more than they were even at election time.”

This exchange comes as tensions escalate globally, especially with Iran’s increasing military assertiveness and the ongoing conflict involving Israel. As concerns grow about potential U.S. military involvement, Trump’s fluctuating comments on the situation leave many wondering about his administration’s next steps.

On the international front, the UK is closely monitoring Trump’s decisions, as there could be pressure on Britain, a key ally, to support U.S. actions. This potential U.S. military action is viewed as a significant strategic move that could ignite further instability in the Middle East.

Overall, the atmosphere remains charged as Trump navigates both domestic and international pressures related to his foreign policy initiatives.