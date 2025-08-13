Trump Family Plans New Crypto Treasury Company with $1.5 Billion Goal

Las Vegas, NV – The Trump family’s business, World Liberty Financial, is reportedly preparing to unveil a new cryptocurrency treasury company. Sources familiar with the deal, who spoke to Fortune, revealed plans to raise $1.5 billion to fund this venture.

According to investor documents, the publicly traded company will hold World Liberty’s proprietary WLFI token along with cash reserves. The initiative includes Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. serving on the company’s board.

World Liberty Financial launched sales of its WLFI token last fall, accruing $550 million in sales alongside the introduction of its USD1 stablecoin. However, a spokesperson declined to provide comments on the project.

This development comes amid a rising trend of digital asset treasury companies, which are publicly traded firms accumulating significant amounts of cryptocurrency. The concept was popularized by billionaire Michael Saylor, who transformed his company into a crypto investment vehicle.

Recent data indicates that these treasury companies are experiencing a surge in popularity, with plans to raise an estimated $79 billion through cryptocurrency purchases this year alone. Some investors, however, caution that the trend may be fleeting, warning of potential vulnerabilities in the market as the current crypto boom begins to wane.

Amidst these developments, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have also launched their own cryptocurrency projects, expanding their family’s presence in the blockchain space.