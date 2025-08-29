Trump’s Fed Tension Prompts Market Declines Amid Economic Data Awaited

NEW YORK, NY

U.S. stock futures fell again on Tuesday, August 26, following President Trump’s criticism of the Federal Reserve‘s independence. The Dow Jones E-mini dropped 58 points, while the Nasdaq 100 E-mini and S&P 500 E-mini fell 47 points and 9 points, respectively.

10-year U.S. Treasury yields increased, which negatively impacted risk assets. Higher interest rates diminish the value of future earnings, putting additional pressure on U.S. futures markets. The Federal Reserve came under scrutiny after Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium and Trump’s announcement of the firing of Fed Governor Lisa Cook.

Cook has contested her dismissal in court, stating, “President Trump purported to fire me ‘for cause’ when no cause exists under the law.” She has refused to resign, creating further uncertainty regarding the Fed’s independence.

Bob Elliott, Chief Investment Officer at Unlimited Funds, weighed in on the matter, commenting, “This isn’t about Cook’s one vote skewing policy marginally more dovish. It’s about putting the whole FOMC under Trump’s control.”

Traders braced for volatility, especially with significant economic reports on the horizon. The U.S. Personal Income and Outlays Report set to be released on Friday, August 29, along with the U.S. Jobs Report on September 5, are expected to shape the Fed’s rate path for Q4.

While a spike in inflation and a strong labor market could hinder expectations for multiple Fed rate cuts, weaker data might raise bets for a dovish Fed stance, adding further tension to the market dynamics. Today’s consumer confidence figures also drew attention as economists predict a drop from 97.2 in July to 96.4 in August.

The performance of Asian markets reflected investor caution, with the Nikkei 225 down 0.89%, while Chinese markets showed slight gains. The concerns over Trump’s approach to the Federal Reserve and the implications of upcoming economic reports could lead to a mixed trading environment.

Overall, the next two weeks may prove critical for the markets, as key economic indicators and Fed policy developments loom large.