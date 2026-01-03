Trump’s First Year Back Reshapes Federal Government Dynamics

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As President Donald Trump’s first year back in office ends, he has drastically reshaped the federal government. Through mass layoffs and spending cuts, Trump has pursued an aggressive second-term agenda while using the Justice Department to investigate political opponents.

Supporters argue that he is leveraging executive power to enact policies favored by voters in the 2024 election. Critics, however, claim his actions represent an unprecedented assault on the federal system. “What we’ve seen happen to our government has been extraordinary and unprecedented,” said Max Stier, President of the Partnership for Public Service, a nonprofit aimed at improving federal operations.

Trump’s administration initiated significant reductions in the federal workforce, a strategy reportedly led by billionaire Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE. According to government statistics, the federal workforce has fluctuated between 2.7 million and 3 million workers since 1966, with a reported count of 3.02 million at the start of Trump’s term.

Estimates suggest roughly 212,000 federal jobs have been eliminated since Trump took office. “The administration has totally upended the basic value that government service is about serving the public,” Stier noted, emphasizing the deep impact on those affected.

Trump and Musk highlighted that DOGE aimed to eliminate waste and streamline government. White House spokeswoman Liz Huston asserted that in less than a year, significant strides were made towards reducing expenditure. The administration reported DOGE saved $214 billion last year, although this claim’s accuracy has been disputed.

Among the agencies hardest hit was the Department of Homeland Security, which lost about 25,000 of its 100,000 employees in 2025. Meanwhile, other agencies, such as the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Department of Education, faced cuts or restructuring.

Labor unions and activists launched a pushback against these reductions, leveraging recent government shutdowns to secure temporary victories. Caitlin Lewis, founder of CivicMatch, which assists federal workers seeking new jobs, reported over 12,600 sign-ups since Trump’s 2024 election victory.

Additionally, the Trump administration has paused or canceled billions in congressionally approved spending, including funds for homelessness and minority-owned businesses. House Democrats claim $410 billion has been withheld, significantly impacting local programs and research initiatives.

Staffing shortages and budget cuts at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) pose risks for the 2026 tax season, potentially frustrating taxpayers per a Treasury Department inspector general report.

From early in his presidency, Trump has faced scrutiny regarding his use of executive orders. In 2025 alone, he signed over 215 such orders. Some faced legal challenges, with judges deeming them unconstitutional, reflecting ongoing battles over judicial independence.

While Trump has sought to investigate political adversaries, critics assert that many of his tactics have undermined the integrity of political processes. Key figures, including former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, remain targets of his administration’s controversial practices.

Stier remarked, “There is a lot at stake right now for the American people.” The ongoing developments paint a complex picture of power dynamics within the federal government.