Trump and Harris Face Off in First Debate Ahead of Presidential Election

The presidential candidates, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, are set to face each other for the first time in a debate on Tuesday evening. This high-stakes confrontation is seen as a critical moment in the lead-up to the November 5 election.

The debate will take place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, starting at 9 PM Eastern Time and will last for 90 minutes. Pennsylvania is considered a key battleground state for securing victory in this election.

After some discussions, both candidates have agreed to the debate rules, which will be hosted by ABC News. The debate will also be aired on multiple other English-language networks, including CBS, FOX, NBC, PBS, and CNN, as well as on Canadian channel CBC News Network.

During the debate, microphones will be muted between candidates’ responses. Initially, the Democratic camp had proposed keeping the microphones on, anticipating frequent interruptions from Trump, which could potentially disadvantage him.

The specific questions to be asked during the debate were not disclosed to either candidate in advance. Each candidate will have two minutes to answer a question, followed by a two-minute response from the opponent. Additionally, a minute will be allocated for any supplementary comments or clarifications.

At the conclusion of the debate, both Trump and Harris will have two minutes to summarize their positions. Only a pen and paper will be allowed for any notes, as pre-prepared materials are prohibited.

The debate will cover pressing topics including the economy, immigration, global conflicts, gun control, and abortion. This event provides a pivotal opportunity for the candidates to establish their positions, challenge each other, and potentially sway undecided voters.

Kamala Harris has participated in only one official interview in the six weeks leading up to this debate, making this a rare occasion for her to undergo a sustained interrogation since becoming a candidate.

Recent polls indicate a tight race between Harris and Trump, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the election. An opinion survey released by ABC shows Harris receiving 50% of voter intentions against 46% for Trump among registered voters, and 52% to 46% among those expected to vote.

Conversely, a study published by the New York Times reveals Trump slightly ahead with 48% compared to Harris’s 47%. As observed in previous presidential elections, the outcome in 2024 may hinge on a few thousand votes in strategically important counties across six or seven swing states due to the indirect universal suffrage voting system.