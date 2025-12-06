Politics
Trump Hosts 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw Amid Kennedy Center Changes
WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump danced to the Village People on December 5, 2025, during the FIFA World Cup draw at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. This event marked a significant moment as the ceremony replaced previously scheduled arts programming.
Just days after the draw, Trump is set to host the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors, where he will present awards to notable figures including Sylvester Stallone, Gloria Gaynor, and the rock band KISS. Trump’s involvement in these events and his chairmanship of the center’s board signify his ongoing influence at this prominent cultural institution.
The upcoming board meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 18 reflects Trump’s aim to reshape the Kennedy Center. He has made changes to its leadership, including the removal of longtime chairman David Rubenstein, and appointed loyalists in key positions, such as new president Richard Grenell.
Under Grenell’s stewardship, there has been a shift towards programming designed to attract a broader audience, leading to conflicts with previous artists and staff. Some former employees have expressed concerns about internal pressure and financial stability, citing declining ticket sales for popular performances like “The Nutcracker.”
This year, ticket sales for the holiday classic fell significantly, with only 10,000 seats sold compared to 15,000 in previous years. Critics argue that the new financial model being implemented may harm the center’s viability as a nonprofit arts organization.
As the Kennedy Center faces scrutiny from Democratic lawmakers, including Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, for possibly mismanaging funds and catering to Trump’s associates, Trump’s White House maintains that he is enhancing the venue’s position in the arts landscape.
Despite the controversies, Trump remains a central figure in both the World Cup draw and the Kennedy Center events, elevating the profile of each. His efforts to leave a lasting impact on the center are evident as he navigates a politically charged atmosphere.
