Trump Hosts Kennedy Center Honors Amid Cultural Revisions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump visited the Kennedy Center on Wednesday to unveil the latest recipients of its prestigious honors and announced he would personally host the awards show in December.

This appearance coincides with Trump’s efforts to exert greater influence over Washington, D.C., particularly its cultural institutions, as he seeks to reshape the city to align with his vision. Earlier this year, he took control of the Kennedy Center’s board, planning significant changes to its programming.

During his remarks, Trump declared, “We ended the woke political programming, and we’re restoring the Kennedy Center as the premier venue for performing arts anywhere in the country, anywhere in the world. We have some unbelievable plans.” He stated he was “98% involved” in selecting the center’s next honorees, which include singer George Strait, actors Michael Crawford and Sylvester Stallone, singer Gloria Gaynor, and the rock band KISS.

This visit marks Trump’s third appearance at the Kennedy Center since returning to the White House, highlighting his keen interest in the arts. A White House official noted that the president is considering how to allocate $250 million designated for renovations to the center under a Republican tax and spending bill approved in July.

The Kennedy Center thanked Trump for his “advocacy,” stating that renovations would restore the building’s prestige. In addition, Trump has been vocal about reshaping history narratives in D.C., addressing what he describes as a “revisionist movement” aimed at undermining the country’s achievements. Recent directives have extended even to Smithsonian museums.

As part of his broader strategy, Trump has targeted various cultural institutions in D.C., aiming to realign them with his political values. The Kennedy Center has emerged as an early focal point in this campaign, thrusting the institution into ongoing debates over culture in America.

In February, Trump dismissed several board members affiliated with Democrats, replacing them with his allies, including his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, and Usha Vance, the second lady. Following this transition, Trump became chairman, appointing longtime associate Ric Grenell as the center’s new president.

The changes have drawn criticism from Democrats and artists associated with the Kennedy Center. The producer of the hit musical “Hamilton” even canceled a planned run at the venue through 2026. Other notable figures, like director Shonda Rhimes and musician Ben Folds, have resigned from their positions as well.

Trump’s hands-on approach continues to reshape the programming at the Kennedy Center. Recently, a film produced by the Christian Broadcasting Network was featured, showcasing a revival of faith among youth in America, marking a shift in the center’s programming under new leadership.

Following the Kennedy Center’s production of “Les Misérables,” which Trump attended in June, the performance was met with mixed reactions, including booing from some attendees and protests featuring drag queens below his presidential box.

As Trump strengthens his grip on the Kennedy Center, it has also become a rallying point for Republicans. In July, House Republicans added a controversial measure to a spending bill targeting funding aimed at the arts. Additionally, the “Make Entertainment Great Again Act” was introduced, seeking to rename the Kennedy Center after Trump, although it has gained little support so far.

This story has been updated to reflect new developments regarding Trump’s involvement with the Kennedy Center.