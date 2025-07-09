Trump Imposes New Tariffs on Brazil Amid Bolsonaro Trial

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he will impose a 50% tariff on imports from Brazil, citing the ongoing prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro as a key factor.

In a letter to Brazil’s current president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Trump outlined the drastic increase from the previous 10% tariff rate that was implemented in April. Trump described Brazil’s trade policies as contributing to “unsustainable Trade Deficits against the United States.” Despite these claims, the U.S. recorded a goods trade surplus of $7.4 billion with Brazil in 2024.

“Brazil has not been good to us. Not good at all,” Trump wrote, referring to Bolsonaro’s legal troubles. The former president faces trial for attempting to overturn election results from 2022.

Trump also mentioned that the U.S. is launching an investigation into Brazil’s trade practices that he views as unfair to American companies. The investigation focuses on Brazil’s alleged attacks on digital trade activities.

Other countries also received letters notifying them of new tariffs set to begin on August 1. Japan and South Korea will face 25% tariffs as part of Trump’s broader strategy to address trade deficits. Malaysia, Kazakhstan, and others were similarly targeted, with some nations facing potential rates as high as 40%.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba both expressed their intent to negotiate further with the U.S. in hopes of a more favorable trade deal. In a cabinet meeting, Ishiba stressed Japan’s regret over the imposition of additional tariffs.

As the U.S. nears the August 1 deadline for trade negotiations, Trump indicated he would be open to modifying the tariffs based on future discussions with the affected countries.

Bolsonaro’s trial and America’s trade relations will remain closely intertwined as countries navigate the changing landscape of tariffs and trade agreements.