Politics
Trump Imposes 25% Tariff on India Over Russian Oil Purchases
WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday an additional 25% tariff on India due to its ongoing importation of oil from Russia. This executive action will bring the total tariffs on goods imported from India to 50%, effective in 21 days.
Trump’s decision is part of a broader strategy to confront what he describes as an “unusual and extraordinary threat to national security” from Russian actions, particularly its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. In his executive order, Trump stated, “The Government of India is currently directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil,” which prompted the hefty tariff.
The new tariff marks one of the highest levies placed on any of the United States’ trading partners. Just last week, Trump threatened to raise tariffs on India significantly, citing their fuel purchases that he claims support the Russian military efforts.
India’s foreign ministry responded to the tariff imposition, labeling it as “unjustified and unreasonable.” They emphasized the importance of balancing national interests in the face of external pressures.
Trump, who met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office on February 13, 2025, has ramped up rhetoric against countries that buy Russian oil. He noted, “If they’re buying Russian oil, they’re fueling the war machine,” further complicating U.S.-India relations.
The escalation of tariffs is meant to enforce compliance among nations continuing to engage economically with Moscow despite international sanctions. India, the second-largest oil importer after China, remains firm in maintaining its energy deals, underscoring its commitment to safeguarding national economic security.
