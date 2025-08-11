Trump’s Indifference to TikTok Ban Grows Amid Trade Talks

New York, NY – President Donald Trump is reportedly beginning to feel indifferent about the possibility of TikTok temporarily shutting down as negotiations over a trade agreement with China continue. Sources familiar with the discussions revealed that Trump is growing weary of using TikTok as leverage in ongoing tariff talks.

The deadline for a potential trade deal is approaching next Tuesday. Both Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have indicated that the two sides are close to an agreement. However, Bessent mentioned that discussions could still extend into the fall as final details are negotiated.

Market speculation about the future of TikTok suggests a 50-50 chance that the app may go offline while trade talks progress. Some analysts believe that Trump is unlikely to issue another executive order to extend the app’s life, as he may be willing to let it fade temporarily.

For the deal to succeed, U.S. investors need to commit billions to acquire TikTok from its parent company, ByteDance. Additionally, the Chinese government needs to relinquish enough control to comply with U.S. laws. Investors have expressed concerns over the extended negotiations, fearing Congressional intervention could occur if Trump’s executive actions continue to contradict established laws.

Furthermore, there are worries that even a minority stake retained by China could violate U.S. regulations, exposing investors to significant potential liabilities if future administrations challenge the legality of the deal.

The Trump administration has indicated that it has potential buyers ready to create a new U.S.-based TikTok, yet it is unclear if Trump will compromise on Chinese ownership as part of the trade negotiations. A spokesperson for the White House declined to comment on the situation.

TikTok, which boasts around 170 million users in the U.S., has seen a surprising turnaround with Trump’s shift from wanting a ban during his initial presidency to advocating for the app’s survival, especially considering its influence on younger voters.

As Trump enters his second term, he has challenged bipartisan legislation that mandates divestment from the Chinese parent company. Since then, he has extended the app’s operations multiple times via executive orders.