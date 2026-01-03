Trump Intensifies Pressure on Venezuela Amid Drug Trafficking Allegations

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump has increased the pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, announcing a US military strike targeting alleged drug trafficking operations. On December 29, Trump stated that US forces conducted a strike on a docking area used by alleged Venezuelan drug boats, though he did not disclose the location of the attack.

If verified, this action would mark a significant escalation in Washington’s campaign against Maduro, whom the Trump administration accuses of facilitating a surge in drug trafficking and gang violence into the United States. The announcement coincides with a large deployment of US warships near Venezuela, as the region has seen violent encounters involving drug trafficking operations.

Maduro, a former bus driver who has served as president since 2013, rose to power under the leadership of Hugo Chávez. Throughout their tenure, the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) has maintained control over key governmental institutions. In 2024, Maduro was declared the winner of a presidential election, despite claims from the opposition, led by Edmundo González, that they had won by a landslide. González replaced María Corina Machado, the main opposition leader, after she was barred from running for office. Machado, awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in October, plans to return to Venezuela despite threats of arrest.

Trump has linked Maduro to the arrival of nearly eight million Venezuelan migrants to the US, attributing the situation to Venezuela’s ongoing economic crisis and repression. Without offering evidence, he accused Maduro of releasing prisoners and individuals from asylum institutions, compelling them to move to the US. Trump’s focus includes combating the flow of fentanyl and cocaine from Venezuela, having designated the Tren de Aragua and Cartel de los Soles as Foreign Terrorist Organizations.

As part of its military strategy, the US has deployed 15,000 troops and warships to the Caribbean, marking the largest deployment to the region since the 1989 Panama invasion. This force aims to halt the flow of drugs, while also enforcing a naval blockade on sanctioned oil tankers associated with Venezuela.

Following the US seizure of oil tankers believed to transport sanctioned oil, Venezuelan authorities condemned the actions as “international piracy.” The Trump administration argues it is engaged in a non-international armed conflict against drug traffickers, labeling them as “narco terrorists.” Legal experts, however, express concerns about the legality of these military strikes.

On December 29, Trump stated that a recent strike caused a “major explosion” at a site used for loading drugs onto boats. He suggested that future operations might extend to targeting drug traffickers “on land” in Venezuela. Trump’s press secretary indicated the possibility of US troops on the ground, but did not provide details.

Military analysts have suggested that the scope of the US deployment exceeds what would be necessary for a standard counternarcotics operation, as Venezuela’s role in global drug trafficking is largely as a transit country. The DEA reports that a significant amount of cocaine entering the US does so via the Pacific rather than through Venezuela.

Despite Venezuela being closely linked to the production of fentanyl, most of the drug comes from Mexico. Trump has referred to fentanyl as a “weapon of mass destruction” after signing an executive order designating it as such. Meanwhile, oil remains Venezuela’s primary source of revenue, yet production has decreased due to various challenges.

Amid these developments, Trump has openly stated intentions to maintain control over the seized oil, brushing aside accusations that US actions against Maduro are efforts to access Venezuela’s rich natural resources.