Trump and Iran Exchange Threats Amid Protests Across Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — U.S. President Donald Trump and Iranian officials traded threats on social media Friday as protests erupted across Iran, fueled by economic grievances and government repression. The demonstrations, which began six days ago, have resulted in at least seven deaths.

Protesters have expressed anger over the collapse of Iran’s rial and rising prices, chanting anti-government slogans. These protests are the largest since 2022, when the death of Mahsa Amini sparked nationwide unrest. However, the current protests have not yet become nationwide.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump warned that if Iran “violently kills peaceful protesters,” the U.S. would intervene, stating, “We are locked and loaded and ready to go.” Trump’s warning came shortly before Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, alleged that the U.S. and Israel were fueling the demonstrations.

Larijani claimed that U.S. interference would lead to chaos in the region and urged the American public to hold Trump accountable for his past actions. He stated, “The people of the U.S. should know that Trump began the adventurism.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also responded, affirming that the Iranian people would reject any external interference in their affairs. He noted that the armed forces were ready to defend Iranian sovereignty.

Videos circulating online showed protests continuing in several cities, including Tehran, despite increasing violence. A U.S. official noted that troop levels in the region had not changed in response to Trump’s statements.

Several Iranian officials made further comments, including Ali Shamkhani, an adviser to the Supreme Leader, who warned that any foreign hostility against Iran would be met with a severe response.

The Iranian government’s attempts at negotiating with protesters have faced significant challenges, particularly with a deepening economic crisis characterized by soaring inflation and currency devaluation.

The tensions between the U.S. and Iran have risen sharply since Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018, exacerbating the current situation in Iran as ongoing protests threaten the stability of the theocratic regime.

As protests persist, Iranian officials appear increasingly on edge, using Trump’s remarks as justification for potential crackdowns on dissent.