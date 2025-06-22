Trump Launches Airstrikes Against Iran’s Nuclear Facilities

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a dramatic escalation of military action, President Donald Trump confirmed airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities during a live segment on Fox News. Host Sean Hannity revealed this information on June 21, 2025, stating he had just spoken with Trump about the operation.

“Welcome to Hannity. We begin tonight with this Fox News alert. I just spoke to the President of the United States,” Hannity announced, detailing what he described as a historic air campaign. He reported that tonight, the U.S. officially took action against Iran‘s nuclear ambitions.

According to Hannity, six bunker buster bombs were used in the attack on Iran’s Fordo nuclear facility, where it had previously been speculated that only two bombs would be necessary. “It looks like the United States has completely obliterated the top-secret facility with six huge bombs dropped from stealth B-2 bombers,” he said.

In addition, Hannity reported that the U.S. launched 30 Tomahawk missiles at two other major Iranian nuclear sites, Natanz and Isfahan, from submarines positioned approximately 400 miles away. Hannity confirmed that U.S. personnel in the region were safe, but also noted that American forces remain at risk from potential Iranian retaliation.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later confirmed that Trump would decide on U.S. involvement related to Israel’s conflict with Iran within two weeks. “The president is actively assessing the situation and preparing for all outcomes,” she said.

During a briefing, Leavitt emphasized that Trump is seeking to avoid any potential escalation while still determining U.S. responses to the growing tensions. “Iran has not engaged constructively in negotiations, and the president’s options remain open,” she stated.

As this conflict unfolds, Trump’s military decisions are increasingly scrutinized. A number of political commentators and lawmakers are divided on the appropriate steps forward, with some, like Tucker Carlson, expressing opposition to military intervention.

Trump has insisted that Iran will not attain nuclear weapons and highlighted his administration’s commitment to national security. The situation between the U.S. and Iran continues to develop, with both sides navigating complex geopolitical stakes.