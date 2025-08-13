Trump Launches Social Media Attack on Economist Paul Krugman

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump took to social media late Sunday to criticize Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman, labeling him a “Deranged BUM.” This outburst came after Krugman expressed unfavorable views regarding Trump’s economic policies.

In his post, Trump admonished Krugman, a former Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor, for predicting economic doom and gloom since Trump’s election in 2016. Trump claimed that markets have consistently hit new highs despite Krugman’s warnings. “He has been wrong for YEARS, as ALL markets have been hitting new HIGHS,” Trump wrote. “Sue them!” He added that people have avoided investing due to Krugman’s pessimism.

Krugman responded unfazed, saying, “I consider it an honor, and have added ‘Deranged BUM’ to my résumé.” He noted that Trump’s anger likely stemmed from his recent appearance on MSNBC, where he critiqued the president’s economic decisions and issues with data reporting.

Krugman called Trump’s claims of rigged economic data an example of acting on numbers he doesn’t like, labeling the president’s responses as predictable. “Claiming that economic data you don’t like is fraud… has been standard practice on the right for a long time,” Krugman asserted.

In recent months, Krugman has been vocal about the consequences of Trump’s economic strategies, particularly regarding tariffs and their implications for the American economy. He warned that Trump’s policies may lead to stagnation and rising inflation, calling them “really extreme.”

Despite these warnings, Trump continues to argue that tariffs are pivotal for improving the U.S. economy. He remains optimistic about economic growth, stating, “Tariffs are making our Country Strong and Rich!!!” on his social media platform, Truth Social.

As the conflict continues, the impact of Trump’s policies remains a contentious topic, especially among economists criticizing the administration’s approach.