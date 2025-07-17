News
Trump’s Leg Swelling Found to Be Benign, Medical Team Reports
WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump underwent vascular testing on July 17, 2025, after experiencing mild swelling in his legs, with all results showing normal limits, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.
Leavitt stated that the president’s condition prompted an evaluation from the White House medical team. “The president underwent a comprehensive examination including diagnostic vascular studies, and bilateral lower extremity intravenous Doppler ultrasounds were performed,” she said during a press briefing.
The tests revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition noted particularly in individuals over the age of 70. There was no indication of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease, and an echocardiogram showed normal cardiac structure and function. Leavitt reassured the public, stating that all results from the testing were “within normal limits.”
In response to photos circulating online that depicted minor bruising on the back of the president’s hand, Leavitt explained that the bruising was likely a result of “minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking.”
<p“The president remains in excellent health,” she added, referencing Trump’s earlier physical exam in April at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was also reported to be in excellent health.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
