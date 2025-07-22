Trump Links Late Uncle to Unabomber in Odd Speech

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — President Donald Trump made an unusual statement at the “Inaugural Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Event” on Tuesday, where he incorrectly linked his late uncle, John Trump, to the infamous Unabomber, Theodore Kaczynski.

At the event, Trump claimed he needed to “brag just for a second” about his uncle’s intelligence, proclaiming that Kaczynski was one of his uncle’s students. He inaccurately stated that John Trump had served as the longest-ever professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), saying, “he had degrees in nuclear, chemical, and math,” before claiming Kaczynski was a “seriously good” student who would correct his peers.

However, many of Trump’s assertions were proven to be false. John Trump was recognized as one of the longest-serving professors at MIT, but not the longest. His actual degrees were in electrical engineering and physics. Furthermore, Theodore Kaczynski attended Harvard University and the University of Michigan, not MIT. An MIT spokesperson confirmed, “We have no enrollment record or information that Ted Kaczynski ever attended MIT.”

Trump’s comments have been met with skepticism, as Kaczynski became known as the Unabomber only after his arrest in 1996. There is little reason to suggest that Trump would have inquired about Kaczynski’s character before that time, particularly since Kaczynski was living as a recluse at the time. MIT remarked that Kaczynski’s high school guidance counselor had mentioned an admission offer to MIT, which Kaczynski declined in favor of Harvard.

A spokesperson for the White House did not respond to requests for comment regarding the president’s remarks.

Despite the inaccuracies, the event showcased Trump’s continued tendency to blend personal anecdotes with historical figures in a manner that has caught the attention of media and critics alike.