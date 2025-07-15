Trump to Make Unprecedented Second State Visit to the UK in September

London, UK – US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will travel to the United Kingdom from September 17-19 for an unprecedented second state visit, as confirmed by Buckingham Palace on Sunday.

This visit, at the invitation of King Charles III, is notable for lacking public events due to the timing coinciding with a House of Commons recess. This means Trump will not address parliament, an opportunity typically afforded to US presidents during state visits.

The royal family will host Trump at Windsor Castle, which is about an hour from central London. Buckingham Palace is currently undergoing renovations, thus it will not be the venue for the visit.

The invitation for this visit was conveyed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer during his meeting with Trump at the White House earlier this year. Starmer emphasized that this invitation marks a special occasion, as traditionally, second-term US presidents do not receive state visit invitations.

A palace aide mentioned, “His Majesty has known President Trump for many years and looks forward to hosting him and the First Lady later this year.” Details of the full itinerary are still to be announced, but it is expected to include a ceremonial welcome and a state banquet featuring senior royal family members.

During this visit, Trump is also set to embark on a private trip to Scotland, where he will open a new golf course in Aberdeenshire and meet with Prime Minister Starmer.

The last time Trump visited the UK, in 2019, significant protests occurred in London against him, leading to a heightened security presence and no public procession along The Mall.

As anticipation builds for Trump’s visit, various reactions from Members of Parliament have surfaced, with some urging a refusal for a parliamentary address due to Trump’s past remarks that have drawn criticism.

Starmer is aiming to use this visit to strengthen ties with Trump regarding various issues, including trade and the situation in Ukraine.