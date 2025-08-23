Trump’s Makeup Draws Attention Amid Health Concerns

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump’s hand was heavily made up on Friday as he stepped out from the White House, amid ongoing concerns about his health. The 79-year-old president has used makeup to conceal bruising on his right hand multiple times since returning to office. However, the noticeable application of makeup during his visit to The People’s House exhibit caught the public’s eye.

“President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement on Friday. “His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day.” This statement aligns with the White House’s previous explanations for the bruises, which they attributed to the president’s frequent handshaking.

On Thursday night, Trump mingled with law enforcement officials in Washington, D.C., as part of his broader initiative to address crime in the capital. Despite the White House touting transparency, they have been vague regarding Trump’s health when inquiries arise concerning his swollen ankles and bruised hands.

Last month, the administration disclosed that Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a condition common in older adults. According to Trump’s physician, this condition could explain his hand bruising. “Recent photos of the president have shown minor bruising on the back of his hand,” the physician wrote in a July memo, shared by Leavitt during a press briefing. “This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.”

The White House has provided some information regarding the diagnosis, yet failed to make Trump’s physician available for further questions, despite suggesting it might happen. When asked last week about the chances of speaking with the doctor, Leavitt stated it was “certainly something we can look into” and asserted there is “nothing to hide.” The administration has not disclosed any specific treatment plan or measures to manage his swollen ankles, such as the use of compression socks.

“There have been no adjustments made to his lifestyle,” Leavitt confirmed last week. Earlier this year, the president’s physician shared results from his annual physical, claiming he is “in excellent cognitive and physical health.”

Friday’s heavily made-up hand stood out as Trump navigated Washington, D.C., and the president appeared self-conscious during remarks in the Oval Office later that day, keeping his right hand hidden under his left while speaking.